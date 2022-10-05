Henderson County football on a roll heading into district play

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Moving past the halfway point in the KHSAA football season, the Henderson County Colonels are on a roll.

Henderson County (5-1) is scoring an average of nearly 40 points per game while only allowing 15.5 points.

Colonels head coach Josh Boston said while they have found success both on both offense and defense, they are acting as if this week starts a new season with district play underway.

“We had our non-conference games, now we’re into the games that are going to matter for the playoffs,” Boston said. “We’re focused, we’re treating it like a new season because this is what determines your home playoff games and then what happens to you down the road. We got to make sure we’re doing the right things so these seniors can play more games at their home field.”

On defense, 10 of 11 of Boston’s top players are seniors, which he said is a huge advantage.

“Everything’s clicking,” Henderson County senior defensive tackle Braydon Marks said. “We’re all coming together. This is just the beginning, we’re not at our full peak yet. It’s not just one person out there doing one thing, it’s all of us coming together.”

Mixed in with the seniors, Marks said many of the underclassmen have also risen to the challenge.

“My success is contributed to [the seniors], they mentor me,” Henderson County sophomore quarterback Traijdon Davis said. “Jaheim’s always making a play, and Saadiq, that whole D-line is really always making plays. Our defense is amazing, and our O-line is amazing, they protect me every day.”

Henderson County heads to Apollo for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday night.

