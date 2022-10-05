Gracie’s owner sentenced for scheme to employ undocumented workers and money laundering

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was sentenced to time served in federal court after pleading guilty to transporting and harboring undocumented workers and money laundering.

Gracie’s Chinese Cuisine, which is operated by Kent Dam and his wife, also pleaded guilty to unlawful employment of undocumented workers, and received two years probation and a $15,000 fine.

[PREVIOUS: Gracie’s owners plead guilty to employing aliens and money laundering]

The restaurant was closed last February after federal agents served search warrants.

They reopened about a month later.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.