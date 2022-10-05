Birthday Club
Fall Festival King and Queen crowned

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Fall Festival has a new king and queen.

Aiden Hauke and Emily Nurrenbern from Saint Philip Catholic school were crowned the winners at the 101st annual Fall Festival.

The queen candidates and their escorts are 8th grade students selected by their peers through a voting process.

The contestants were judged for poise, personality, appearance amongst other things.

Congratulations to the winners!

Here’s an interview previewing the event Tuesday evening, live on 14 News.

