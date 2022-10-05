Fall Festival King and Queen crowned

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Fall Festival has a new king and queen.

Aiden Hauke and Emily Nurrenbern from Saint Philip Catholic school were crowned the winners at the 101st annual Fall Festival.

The queen candidates and their escorts are 8th grade students selected by their peers through a voting process.

The contestants were judged for poise, personality, appearance amongst other things.

Congratulations to the winners!

Here’s an interview previewing the event Tuesday evening, live on 14 News.

Newscast recording

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.