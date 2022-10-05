Fall Festival attendees deal with cramped parking

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As Fall Festival continues, drivers, homeowners and non-profits have had to find unique solutions to street crowding on Evansville’s west side.

Drivers said on Tuesday, that it’s difficult to find any space to park.

“It’s better during the day,” said one driver. “At night, it’s terrible.”

Homeowners in the area have found themselves placing chairs or cones in the road in front of their homes to prevent anyone from blocking their property.

For some it’s a matter of convenience, but other residents told 14 News that they have people with handicaps that make it difficult for them to walk very far to get back home.

Other residents told 14 News that they’ve been renting out spaces in their yards and driveways to make extra money to spend at the festival.

Meanwhile, the few open green spaces in the area are used as makeshift lots. They’re operated by local non-profits and clubs to make some extra money.

“It gets to be about $3,000,” said Kelli Mann, who was operating a lot for Greater Evansville Figure Skating Club. “That all goes toward all of our members and their skating.”

Folks in the area said the congestion is a minor inconvenience for a great event, they just asked that people drive safely and respectfully.

