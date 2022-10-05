EFD investigating possible arson on S. Denby St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department is investigating a possible arson situation on South Denby Street.

Police reports show a homeowner told dispatch someone threw something at her house and it caught fire.

That happened just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Fire crews say they were able to put the fire out, and no one was hurt.

This is an ongoing investigation.

