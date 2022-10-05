Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EFD investigating possible arson on S. Denby St.

(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department is investigating a possible arson situation on South Denby Street.

Police reports show a homeowner told dispatch someone threw something at her house and it caught fire.

That happened just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Fire crews say they were able to put the fire out, and no one was hurt.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mom holding baby hit by car, baby dies
Mother holding baby hit by car in Henderson Co., baby killed
Porter and Gomez-Alvarez
Affidavit: Child’s body placed in tote, left in storage facility
Crash shuts down intersection in Boonville
Medical helicopter called to Warrick Co. crash
Mom accuses Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Deputies of punching and choking teenager
Mom accuses Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Deputies of punching and choking teenager
Police called to W. Oregon St. in Evansville
Police: 1 person shot in Evansville

Latest News

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Some residents have signs in front of their homes to deter cars.
Fall Festival attendees deal with cramped parking
King and Queen of Fall Festival crowned
Fall Festival King and Queen crowned