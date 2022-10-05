Birthday Club
Ky. Rep. DJ Johnson recognized for work with veterans

By Bernado Malone
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A local state representative was recognized for their work in Daviess County Wednesday.

The Kentucky Science and Technology Corporation recognized Representative DJ Johnson for his work with the Veteran’s Workforce Program.

The program was launched on Veterans Day.

The new program “VALOR” will help recruit transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses from across the U.S. Armed Services in Kentucky.

Johnson says having service members with technical skills will help the civilian workforce.

”In particular we are short workers that have technical skills,” Johnson said. “These same military workers are coming out of the military with those technical skills that we want to bring into the civilian workforce here in Kentucky.”

Officials expect more than 1,000 new jobs will be created through this program.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

