Day 3 of Ill. murder trial wraps early

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WFIE) - Testimony continued Wednesday in the murder trial of Brodey Murbarger.

He’s accused in the 2014 murder of 15-year old Megan Nichols.

Police say Nichols was initially considered a missing person until her remains were found in a rural area in Wayne County, Illinois in 2018.

Tuesday, Nichols’ mother began testimony. She continued Wednesday.

[Tuesday: Day 2 wraps up in Ill. murder trial]

The trial wrapped early for the day Wednesday after the prosecution ran out of witnesses. The trial is expected to last a few weeks.

Robinson Miles has been in the courtroom all week. He’ll have more details from today’s testimony tonight on 14 News.

He captured video of Murbarger Wednesday outside the courthouse.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.