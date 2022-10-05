Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Day 3 of Ill. murder trial wraps early

Brodey Murbarger arrives for 3rd day of murder trial
Brodey Murbarger arrives for 3rd day of murder trial
By Robinson Miles
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WFIE) - Testimony continued Wednesday in the murder trial of Brodey Murbarger.

He’s accused in the 2014 murder of 15-year old Megan Nichols.

Police say Nichols was initially considered a missing person until her remains were found in a rural area in Wayne County, Illinois in 2018.

Tuesday, Nichols’ mother began testimony. She continued Wednesday.

[Tuesday: Day 2 wraps up in Ill. murder trial]

The trial wrapped early for the day Wednesday after the prosecution ran out of witnesses. The trial is expected to last a few weeks.

Robinson Miles has been in the courtroom all week. He’ll have more details from today’s testimony tonight on 14 News.

He captured video of Murbarger Wednesday outside the courthouse.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mom holding baby hit by car, baby dies
Mother holding baby hit by car in Henderson Co., baby killed
Crash shuts down intersection in Boonville
Medical helicopter called to Warrick Co. crash
Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyenne Porter
Affidavit: Child’s body placed in tote, left in storage facility
Mom accuses Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Deputies of punching and choking teenager
Mom accuses Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Deputies of punching and choking teenager
Police called to W. Oregon St. in Evansville
Police: 1 person shot in Evansville

Latest News

Brodey Murbarger arrives for 3rd day of murder trial
Brodey Murbarger arrives for 3rd day of murder trial
Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter,
2 charged after child’s body was found in a tote appear in court
Crews called after car hits pole on Big Cynthiana Rd.
LST 325 back in Evansville after annual tour
LST 325 back in Evansville after annual tour