Crews called after car hits pole on Big Cynthiana Rd.

(WCAX)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a car crash on Big Cynthiana Road after Central Dispatch says a driver hit a pole.

Dispatch says powerlines were on the car and CenterPoint was heading to the scene.

Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says the driver had minor injuries.

Our 14 News crew is on scene learning more about the situation.

