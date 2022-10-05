Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Candidate forum to be held for offices in Vanderburgh Co.

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -On Thursday, several candidates for Vanderburgh County will take the stage, to tell you why they want your vote.

The forum is being hosted by the NAACP.

You will hear from both candidates for county prosecutor, Diana Morse and Jon Shafer, as well as those running for sheriff, Jeff Hales and Noah Robinson.

Randy Moore is moderating the event.

It’s at the CK Newsome Center from 6 to 7:30.

You’ll be able to watch it here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mom holding baby hit by car, baby dies
Mother holding baby hit by car in Henderson Co., baby killed
Crash shuts down intersection in Boonville
Medical helicopter called to Warrick Co. crash
Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyenne Porter
Affidavit: Child’s body placed in tote, left in storage facility
Mom accuses Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Deputies of punching and choking teenager
Mom accuses Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Deputies of punching and choking teenager
Police called to W. Oregon St. in Evansville
Police: 1 person shot in Evansville

Latest News

People from across the globe come for oil spill training in Posey Co.
People from across the globe come for oil spill training in Posey Co.
Robert Wolf
Man who beat puppy sentenced in jail battery case
People from across the globe come for oil spill training in Posey Co.
People from across the globe come for oil spill training in Posey Co.
Candidate forum to be held for offices in Vanderburgh Co.
Candidate forum to be held for offices in Vanderburgh Co.