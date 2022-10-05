Candidate forum to be held for offices in Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -On Thursday, several candidates for Vanderburgh County will take the stage, to tell you why they want your vote.

The forum is being hosted by the NAACP.

You will hear from both candidates for county prosecutor, Diana Morse and Jon Shafer, as well as those running for sheriff, Jeff Hales and Noah Robinson.

Randy Moore is moderating the event.

It’s at the CK Newsome Center from 6 to 7:30.

You’ll be able to watch it here.

