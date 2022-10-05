Bright Skies, Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Agreeable early October weather continues but scattered rain enters the forecast Thursday morning. Generous sunshine during the morning followed by mostly sunny skies this afternoon as high temps climb into the upper 70s to 80-degrees. Tonight, becoming partly cloudy as low temps drop into the lower 50s.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain early then becoming mostly sunny during the afternoon. High temps jump into the lower 80s behind southwesterly winds. Thursday night, mostly clear as lows drop into the upper 40s.

Friday, mostly sunny and sharply cooler as high temps sink into the mid-60s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.