Bread delivery truck helps with Fall Festival restock

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Before the streets get filled with people at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, up bright and early is the Lewis Bakery.

Lewis Bakery has been hand delivering bread and buns to the food booths at the Fall Festival for over 45 years.

The process of their deliveries moves quick and starts before the sun comes up.

The booths who need to restock their bread or buns will text Jeff Crowley before midnight.

Then, the big yellow truck will drive along Franklin Street each morning hand delivering orders right outside the booths.

“Well, first of all it’s a good team back at the bakery,” says Crawley. “Without them we would never be able to do this, but it’s a god process. We’ve refined it over the years and the booth volunteers are great to work with and it’s good, it’s a good process.”

He says in 2019 they delivered a quarter of a million individual buns and this year, they’re hard at work again.

