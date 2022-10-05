Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Bread delivery truck helps with Fall Festival restock

Newscast recording
By Jamee French
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Before the streets get filled with people at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, up bright and early is the Lewis Bakery.

Lewis Bakery has been hand delivering bread and buns to the food booths at the Fall Festival for over 45 years.

The process of their deliveries moves quick and starts before the sun comes up.

The booths who need to restock their bread or buns will text Jeff Crowley before midnight.

Then, the big yellow truck will drive along Franklin Street each morning hand delivering orders right outside the booths.

“Well, first of all it’s a good team back at the bakery,” says Crawley. “Without them we would never be able to do this, but it’s a god process. We’ve refined it over the years and the booth volunteers are great to work with and it’s good, it’s a good process.”

He says in 2019 they delivered a quarter of a million individual buns and this year, they’re hard at work again.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mom holding baby hit by car, baby dies
Mother holding baby hit by car in Henderson Co., baby killed
Crash shuts down intersection in Boonville
Medical helicopter called to Warrick Co. crash
Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyenne Porter
Affidavit: Child’s body placed in tote, left in storage facility
Mom accuses Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Deputies of punching and choking teenager
Mom accuses Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Deputies of punching and choking teenager
Police called to W. Oregon St. in Evansville
Police: 1 person shot in Evansville

Latest News

Unincorporated Vanderburgh Co. residents promised internet by late 2023
Fall Festival Half Pot quickly grows
Fall Festival Half Pot reaches more than $500K
14 News interview with Fall Festival Ticket Chairman Phillip Craig
14 News at the Fall Festival: Live coverage Day 3
Unincorporated Vanderburgh Co. residents promised internet by late 2023
Unincorporated Vanderburgh Co. residents promised internet by late 2023