AT&T providing update on new broadband for Vanderburgh Co.

(WILX)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - AT&T is set to hold a press conference to announce a major update in brining fiber-powered broadband to Vanderburgh County.

According to a press release, this follows the company’s effort to connect local homes and businesses with limited or no internet access.

Officials say AT&T CEO John Stankey will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch, Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave and additional local leaders.

That conference is scheduled to happen Wednesday beginning at 1 p.m. at Farm 57.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

