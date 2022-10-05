AT&T providing update on new broadband for Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - AT&T is set to hold a press conference to announce a major update in brining fiber-powered broadband to Vanderburgh County.

According to a press release, this follows the company’s effort to connect local homes and businesses with limited or no internet access.

Officials say AT&T CEO John Stankey will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch, Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave and additional local leaders.

That conference is scheduled to happen Wednesday beginning at 1 p.m. at Farm 57.

