2 charged after child’s body was found in a tote appear in court

Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter,
Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter,(Daviess Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The two suspects in a child’s death were in court Wednesday in Daviess County.

Authorities say they found a child’s remains inside a tote in a storage unit.

[Affidavit: Child’s body placed in tote, left in storage facility]

Investigators say the child’s father, Jose Gomez-Alvarez and his girlfriend, Cheyanne Porter, are charged tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse charges.

They were in court for a video appearance Wednesday, and they are being held $100,000 bonds.

Jordan Yaney was there for the hearings, and will have updates tonight on 14 News.

Jose Gomez-Alvarez in court
Jose Gomez-Alvarez in court(WFIE)
Cheyanne Porter in court
Cheyanne Porter in court(WFIE)

Officials say Alianna Maya Gomez-Alvarez was nine-years-old when she went missing in November of 2021.

We spoke with Alianna’s Great Aunt.

She shared photos of her from when she was younger.

Affidavit: Child's body placed in tote, left in storage facility
Affidavit: Child’s body placed in tote, left in storage facility

