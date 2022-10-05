2 charged after child’s body was found in a tote appear in court

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The two suspects in a child’s death were in court Wednesday in Daviess County.

Authorities say they found a child’s remains inside a tote in a storage unit.

Investigators say the child’s father, Jose Gomez-Alvarez and his girlfriend, Cheyanne Porter, are charged tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse charges.

They were in court for a video appearance Wednesday, and they are being held $100,000 bonds.

Officials say Alianna Maya Gomez-Alvarez was nine-years-old when she went missing in November of 2021.

We spoke with Alianna’s Great Aunt.

She shared photos of her from when she was younger.

