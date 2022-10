EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our Breann Boswell spoke with Fall Festival Ticket Chairman Phillip Craig during 14 News at 4 p.m.

14 News interview with Fall Festival Ticket Chairman Phillip Craig

14 News also spoke with Young and Established founder Courtney Johnson.

14 News interview with Young and Established founder Courtney Johnson

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.