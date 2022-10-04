Birthday Club
Week 7 Touchdown Live! Player of Week

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Week 7 of the high school football season came and went.

We saw some incredible games and great individual performances. So, it’s time to announce our Week 7 Touchdown Live Player of the week nominees.

Our first nominee is a name who shows up often for Gibson Southern, running back Devan Roberts. In the Titans 35-7 win over Mount Vernon, Roberts had 11 carries for 121 yards and 4 touchdowns. Gibson Southern remains undefeated heading into week 8.

Next up, Harrison quarterback Deshawndre Brown. In his first career start at Q-B, Brown completed 3 touchdowns for 187 passing and 2 touchdowns for 173 yards rushing. So, he had five total touchdowns in the Warriors’ 42-7 win over Central.

Last but certainly not least, Chase Jones had a monster game at running back for the undefeated Tecumseh Braves. He accounted for 187 yards rushing, 3 catches for 73 yards, 30 return yards, and three total touchdowns in the Braves’ 42-14 victory over Springs Valley.

To vote for your week seven Touchdown Live Player of the Week, it’s easy! All you have to do is download the 14 sports app, click on Player of the Week in the drop down menu on the left, and vote as many times as you want. Voting is open through Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

