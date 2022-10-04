VCSO giving out safety wristbands at Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club’s Fall Festival brings big crowds, which means Evansville police have to keep an extra close watch on everything.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is giving out wristbands to help parents in case they get separated from their child.

They say they’ll write your phone number on the wristband so that officials can call you.

“One of us will take the band off, find your cell phone number, call the parent or guardian, big brother, big sister, then return the lost child to that person,” Sheriff Dave Wedding said.

At the end of the day, the first of several, things were safe, and guests seemed to have a good time.

