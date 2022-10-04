UE and USI basketball teams receive warm welcome at fall festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is no better place to introduce the Evansville college basketball programs than at the annual Fall Festival.

The University of Evansville and University of Southern Indiana men’s and women’s basketball teams were introduced on the main stage on the opening night of the Fall Festival.

USI senior women’s basketball forward Hannah Haithcock has been introduced many times at the event.

“It’s just a kickoff to all the exciting things that come with the season and basketball,” Haithcock said. “I couldn’t put it into any other words other than I’m excited.”

Now an assistant men’s basketball coach at UE, Marcus Wilson played for Evansville in college and has fond memories of the festival.

“It’s fun to be back, see all these people,” Wilson said. “I smell the elephant ears, that’s where I’m headed to.”

As basketball season approaches, both school’s have a lot to look forward to with UE men’s basketball entering a new era under head coach David Ragland and USI celebrating its first year as a Division I school.

While these programs are competitors, they say they’re grateful to share the stage and be back in the community.

“We know we need to get back in the community so the people get to know our players as people first, then players,” Wilson said. “We’ve done a lot of community engagement events, which has been great for the community to see how great of guys we have in our program.”

Both men’s and women’s basketball teams begin their seasons either at the end of October or the beginning of November.

