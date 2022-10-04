Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

Birthday Club
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Puerto Rico is on the road to recovery following hurricane Fiona.

The President and First Lady announced funding for the territory. This comes as search and rescue efforts continue in Florida following hurricane Ian.

Evansville fire officials are investigating a possible arson at the corner of Read and West Michigan, according to police reports.

Attention Henderson County drivers, Highway 60 will be closed at the Spottsville Bridge on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon.

It’s time for another action-packed day on Franklin Street as day two of the Fall Festival is underway.

Jamee French is live this morning with what’s in store.

