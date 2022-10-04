TRAFFIC ALERT: 4500 block of Broadway Ave. closed due to water leak

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 4500 block of Broadway Avenue is currently closed while crews investigate a water leak.

Officials with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say westbound traffic is being rerouted to the Lloyd Expressway and Schutte Road.

According to a social media post, eastbound traffic is being rerouted using Nurrenbern and Red Bank Road.

Traffic Alert: The 4500 block of Broadway Avenue is closed.@EvansvilleINGov pic.twitter.com/G6x5GUxxEF — Evansville Water Sewer Utility (@EWSUtility) October 4, 2022

