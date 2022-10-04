Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

TRAFFIC ALERT: 4500 block of Broadway Ave. closed due to water leak

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 4500 block of Broadway Avenue is currently closed while crews investigate a water leak.

Officials with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say westbound traffic is being rerouted to the Lloyd Expressway and Schutte Road.

According to a social media post, eastbound traffic is being rerouted using Nurrenbern and Red Bank Road.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mom accuses Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Deputies of punching and choking teenager
Mom accuses Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Deputies of punching and choking teenager
43-year-old Jeremy Fuchs
Affidavit: Man arrested after stabbing his brother, victim hospitalized
DCSO: 2 children airlifted for ‘serious injuries’ after two-vehicle crash
Cassie Thierauf, 38, allegedly opened the front door, telling her pit bull boxer to “go get...
Woman used pit bull to attack 6-year-old girl playing in yard, prosecutor says
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Car bursts into flames when driver hits deer, officials say

Latest News

KYTC: US 60 closing for small truss removal
KYTC: US 60 closing for small truss removal
Highway 60 closed Tuesday for implosion at old Spottsville Bridge
Highway 60 closed Tuesday for implosion at old Spottsville Bridge
File image
Road closure on S. Barker planned for 40 days
Scheduled sewer repairs to close Crittenden St. for 3 days