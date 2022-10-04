Birthday Club
Sunny and brisk through the week

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Tuesday morning’s lows slipped into the lower 40s across the Tri-State under a clear dome of high pressure.  Afternoon highs again reached the lower 70s.   Wednesday will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the middle 70s.  A dry cold front will approach the region on Wednesday night, and winds will briefly shift to the south for Thursday.  Highs on Thursday will reach their warmest level of the week, topping out near 80.  By Friday, highs will dip into the middle 60s, and the chill will remain through the weekend.  Highs on Saturday will rise into the lower 60s, then into the lower 70s by Sunday.

