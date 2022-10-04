Birthday Club
New Daviess Co. Middle School almost ready for students

By Josh Lucca
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The New Daviess County Middle School is almost complete.

The search for a location for the new middle school began five years ago, and construction began two years ago.

Now, the 900 student middle school is getting its final touches before students arrive October 17.

[Previous: Community says goodbye to Daviess Co. Middle School building]

The central piece is the court yard, which can be seen from any place in the building.

The new location has increased space, accessibility, and pick up lines for parents.

”Every imaginable area is a significant improvement and certainly within the individual classrooms. Space for teachers and students to work and learn is just incredible. So we’re very proud of it. It’s a great opportunity to showcase this to our community,” said Superintendent Matt Robbins.

The school will host parent nights for the next three days beginning with eighth graders Tuesday.

