New booths set up this year at Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are a couple new food options at the festival.

Booth 122 specializes in their crab rangoon nachos and street corn.

All of their food is made locally by China Bistro.

Each sale benefits the non-profit, Young and Established.

It’s a group that promotes positive youth empowerment while offering support and resources through their community center.

”Our mission is to inspire the youth and young adults to be positive role models in the community. We’ve been around next year for 10 years and it’s definitely been a blessing to continue to grow in our community, and we’re just excited to be here, but also what we’re doing over on the southeast side,” said Young and Established Founder Courtney Johnson.

Since they’re a new booth, you won’t find them on your munchie map, but you will find them at the corner of Eleventh and Franklin.

