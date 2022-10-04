Mental evaluation ordered in what police call a murder for hire plot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A mental evaluation has been ordered for the man still charged in what authorities say is a murder for hire plot.

Earlier this summer the case against the other man charged in the crime, Samuel Huggler, was dismissed.

Now a petition for a mental evaluation has been ordered for Daniel Alvey.

Originally, authorities said Huggler hired Alvey to kill three people.

They say all three were shot in the 800 block of Kirkwood Drive in December of last year.

One of them, 18-year-old Olivia Huggler died.

