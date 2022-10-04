Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Man pleads not guilty in murder of 18-month-old baby

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man who is facing charges in connection to the death of an 18-month-old child has entered a plea of not guilty.

According to the Evansville Police Department, officers responded to Deaconess Hospital for an unresponsive child that was brought in by his mother.

Police say hospital staff attempted life-saving measures on the toddler and were unsuccessful.

The toddler’s mother told officers that she arranged for 21-year-old Tavion Cobb to watch the toddler on Monday, which he commonly does. EPD officials say on Tuesday morning, Cobb informed the mother of an incident that happened causing injury to her son, and shortly after their conversation, the child was returned to her unresponsive.

Tavion Cobb Mugshot
Tavion Cobb Mugshot(Source: Vanderburgh County Jail)

Throughout the overnight investigation, police say it was apparent that the toddler had suffered severe physical injuries while under Cobb’s care, resulting in his death.

Cobb is being held on no bond.

He has a status hearing at 10 a.m. on Oct. 18.

[Related Story: Man charged with murder in death of 18-month-old baby]

[Related Story: Mother wants answers after child’s death, boyfriend’s arrest]

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mom accuses Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Deputies of punching and choking teenager
Mom accuses Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Deputies of punching and choking teenager
43-year-old Jeremy Fuchs
Affidavit: Man arrested after stabbing his brother, victim hospitalized
Daniel Alvey
Mental evaluation ordered in what police call a murder for hire plot
DCSO: 2 children airlifted for ‘serious injuries’ after two-vehicle crash
Reed St. Fire
Officials investigating suspicious fire in Evansville

Latest News

KY Chamber
KY Chamber
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
DCSO: 2 facing charges in child death investigation
VCSO giving out safety wristbands at Fall Festival
VCSO giving out safety wristbands at Fall Festival
VCSO giving out safety wristbands at Fall Festival
VCSO giving out safety wristbands at Fall Festival