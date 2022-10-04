Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch visiting Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch is returning home to Southwest Indiana for a visit.

She’ll be at the Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare, where leaders of the organization will be sharing updates on it’s new developmental clinic.

Lt. Gov. Crouch will tour the facility beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

According to officials from her office, she’ll be with several local officials, including Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

