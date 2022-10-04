LST 325 heading back to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The LST 325 is head back to its dock in downtown Evansville soon.

The historic ship has been out on its annual tour.

Last week, the it was docked on the Ohio River in Cincinnati, Ohio. Now, it’s making its way home from there.

The stop in Cincinnati was just one of several the LST made on its nearly month-long trip. It also stopped in cities in Kentucky and West Virginia.

It’s expected to be back in Evansville on Wednesday.

