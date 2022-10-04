Birthday Club
LST 325 heading back to Evansville

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The LST 325 is head back to its dock in downtown Evansville soon.

The historic ship has been out on its annual tour.

Last week, the it was docked on the Ohio River in Cincinnati, Ohio. Now, it’s making its way home from there.

The stop in Cincinnati was just one of several the LST made on its nearly month-long trip. It also stopped in cities in Kentucky and West Virginia.

It’s expected to be back in Evansville on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

