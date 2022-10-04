Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Lighthouse Judging Contest winners compete for spot in Fall Festival parade

By Travis Onyett
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first night of Fall Festival is in the books, as well as one of several events including the Lighthouse Judging Contest.

Children and their families crafted and designed their own unique lighthouse replicas to be judged by the West Side Nut Club.

Judges will decide on 20 winners from the contest.

The winners get to display their lighthouse in the main parade.

We caught up with one of the winners to talk about what made her lighthouse out shine the rest.

“I sketched out the designs on digital and traditional,” lighthouse parade winner Victoria Johnson said. “It took a while to get the paint done, but it really worked out in the end.”

You can see Victoria’s lighthouse roll through Franklin Street during the main parade on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mom accuses Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Deputies of punching and choking teenager
Mom accuses Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Deputies of punching and choking teenager
Stabbing under investigation in Evansville
EPD: Man hospitalized after stabbing on Harriet St.
DCSO: 2 children airlifted for ‘serious injuries’ after two-vehicle crash
Cassie Thierauf, 38, allegedly opened the front door, telling her pit bull boxer to “go get...
Woman used pit bull to attack 6-year-old girl playing in yard, prosecutor says
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Car bursts into flames when driver hits deer, officials say

Latest News

Dubois Co. hosting late night clinic for Flu and Covid vaccines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Lighthouse Judging Contest winners compete for spot in parade
Lighthouse Judging Contest winners compete for spot in parade