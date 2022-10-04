Lighthouse Judging Contest winners compete for spot in Fall Festival parade

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first night of Fall Festival is in the books, as well as one of several events including the Lighthouse Judging Contest.

Children and their families crafted and designed their own unique lighthouse replicas to be judged by the West Side Nut Club.

Judges will decide on 20 winners from the contest.

The winners get to display their lighthouse in the main parade.

We caught up with one of the winners to talk about what made her lighthouse out shine the rest.

“I sketched out the designs on digital and traditional,” lighthouse parade winner Victoria Johnson said. “It took a while to get the paint done, but it really worked out in the end.”

You can see Victoria’s lighthouse roll through Franklin Street during the main parade on Saturday.

