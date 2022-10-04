Birthday Club
Semi crashes into restaurant in Princeton, closes intersection

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Broadway Street and Main Street due to a crash.

Princeton police say the crash involved a semi going into a building.

A picture shared with us shows the building that was hit was Susan Bobe’s Pizza restaurant.

According to a press release, the intersection is closed and will require a detour of traffic for the next few hours.

We will update this story as it develops.

