Semi crashes into restaurant in Princeton, closes intersection

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Broadway Street and Main Street due to a crash.

Princeton police say the crash involved a semi going into a building.

A picture shared with us shows the building that was hit was Susan Bobe’s Pizza restaurant.

According to a press release, the intersection is closed and will require a detour of traffic for the next few hours.

We will update this story as it develops.

Semi crashes into Susan Bobe’s Pizza in downtown Princeton (14 News)

