First full day of West Side Nut Club Fall Festival goes well

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first day of the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival was Monday, and thousands of Tri-State Residents made their way to Franklin Street to celebrate.

Teams of non-profits operating over 130 different unique food booths were hard at work, trying their best to attract customers.

Some tried to raise money for Smile on Down Syndrome by cycling a mile on a stationary bike for every dollar they received.

Peyton Mann was dressed as a strip of bacon to attract people to a booth raising money for Youth Resources. She said they didn’t serve bacon, but they do have “meat wads”, which could be a decent subsititute.

Law Enforcement were all over the event making sure folks were safe.

To keep kids from getting lost, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office gave out wristbands. They would write your cell phone number and strap it onto your child so folks would know who to call if you became separated.

14 News spoke with Lucas and David, who described the event as a “W”, which means win. They said they loved the food and spending time with friends.

At last count, the Hadi Half Pot was over $120,000

