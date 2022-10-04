Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

First full day of West Side Nut Club Fall Festival goes well

Newscast recording
By Brady Williams
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first day of the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival was Monday, and thousands of Tri-State Residents made their way to Franklin Street to celebrate.

Teams of non-profits operating over 130 different unique food booths were hard at work, trying their best to attract customers.

Some tried to raise money for Smile on Down Syndrome by cycling a mile on a stationary bike for every dollar they received.

Peyton Mann was dressed as a strip of bacon to attract people to a booth raising money for Youth Resources. She said they didn’t serve bacon, but they do have “meat wads”, which could be a decent subsititute.

Law Enforcement were all over the event making sure folks were safe.

To keep kids from getting lost, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office gave out wristbands. They would write your cell phone number and strap it onto your child so folks would know who to call if you became separated.

14 News spoke with Lucas and David, who described the event as a “W”, which means win. They said they loved the food and spending time with friends.

At last count, the Hadi Half Pot was over $120,000

14 News will have live coverage of the Fall Festival every day through Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCSO: 2 children airlifted for ‘serious injuries’ after two-vehicle crash
Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon
Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon
The Cherry Cherub is owned and operated entirely by women to ensure all clients are comfortable.
Evansville tattoo shop run by women aims to create inclusive space
Stabbing under investigation in Evansville
EPD: Man hospitalized after stabbing on Harriet St.
Evansville man preps for 53rd year manning the grill at the Fall Festival
Evansville man preps for 53rd year manning the grill at the Fall Festival

Latest News

New Daviess Co. Middle School almost ready for students
New Daviess Co. Middle School almost ready for students
Daniel Alvey
Mental evaluation ordered in what police call a murder for hire plot
Reed St. Fire
Fire in Evansville considered suspicious
Healthy food options available at Fall Festival
Booths offer heathy options at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival