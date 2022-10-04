Fall Festival holds first Special Kids Day since 2019

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fall Festival day two kicked things off with Special Kids Day.

Special Kids Day is in partnership with the EVSC.

It’s a day when students with special needs are able to enjoy the Fall Festival all to themselves.

This year officials were anticipating to have over one-thousand students from Evansville and surrounding counties

The students have fun playing games, riding rides, and enjoying festival food, all for free.

”Well I mean these kids, whenever you get to go our there and you see the smile on their face. They don’t get a day like this. We get to get them out of school. They get to ride all of these rides, play all of these games, biggest smile you’ve ever seen on these kids faces. The members are just having a blast with it too. It’s just an awesome day.” said Special Kids Day Chair, Jon Yeager.

Because of COVID, Special Kids Day has been put off since 2019.

