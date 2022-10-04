Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Evansville Police called to reports of shots fired

Police called to W. Oregon St. in Evansville
Police called to W. Oregon St. in Evansville(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to the 200 block of W. Oregon. Street Tuesday afternoon in Evansville.

Dispatchers say there was a report of shots fired.

Neighbors in the area tell us they hear about five shots, then saw someone limp to a white car, then drive away. They say officers told them a victim is at the hospital.

We are still working to get more information from police.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mom accuses Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Deputies of punching and choking teenager
Mom accuses Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Deputies of punching and choking teenager
43-year-old Jeremy Fuchs
Affidavit: Man arrested after stabbing his brother, victim hospitalized
Daniel Alvey
Mental evaluation ordered in what police call a murder for hire plot
DCSO: 2 children airlifted for ‘serious injuries’ after two-vehicle crash
Reed St. Fire
Officials investigating suspicious fire in Evansville

Latest News

KY Chamber
KY Chamber
Tavion Cobb Mugshot
Man pleads not guilty in murder of 18-month-old baby
Porter and Gomez-Alvarez
Affidavit: Child’s body placed in tote, left in storage facility
VCSO giving out safety wristbands at Fall Festival
VCSO giving out safety wristbands at Fall Festival