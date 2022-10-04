Evansville Police called to reports of shots fired

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to the 200 block of W. Oregon. Street Tuesday afternoon in Evansville.

Dispatchers say there was a report of shots fired.

Neighbors in the area tell us they hear about five shots, then saw someone limp to a white car, then drive away. They say officers told them a victim is at the hospital.

We are still working to get more information from police.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.