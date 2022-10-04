Evansville Police called to reports of shots fired
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to the 200 block of W. Oregon. Street Tuesday afternoon in Evansville.
Dispatchers say there was a report of shots fired.
Neighbors in the area tell us they hear about five shots, then saw someone limp to a white car, then drive away. They say officers told them a victim is at the hospital.
We are still working to get more information from police.
