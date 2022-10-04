Birthday Club
Dubois Co. hosting late night clinic for Flu and Covid vaccines

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Health Department is hosting a special late night clinic Wednesday.

That clinic is set to happen from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the health department on South Saint Charles Street in Jasper.

Health officials say anyone 12 and older can use the drive-thru for flu and Covid vaccines.

For anyone under 12, health officials say you must go inside the building for vaccinations.

They are asking people to have your ID, insurance card and Covid-19 vaccination card available. No appointment is needed.

