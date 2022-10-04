Birthday Club
Deputies: Driver with .215 BAC hits school bus

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEBSTER CO, Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office say they were on patrol on St. Rt. 132 outside of Sebree, when they were flagged down because of a crash.

It happened Tuesday afternoon.

They say a car hit a school bus, but the car left the scene. 52 children were on the school bus, but none of them were hurt.

During the investigation, they say the driver of the car came back.

Police say the car had heavy damage, and the driver, 21-year-old Arturo Juan Sebastian, had a BAC of .215. That’s more than two and half times the legal limit.

Sebastian is facing several charges.

