DCSO: 2 facing charges in child death investigation

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two people are facing charges after a missing persons complaint turned into a death investigation.

According to a press release, deputies responded to a possible missing persons complaint on Sept. 30. The caller told authorities that Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter care for several children, however one girl hadn’t been with them for some time.

According to DCSO arrest warrant, Porter is Gomez-Alvarez’s girlfriend and is the children’s father.

Officials say on Monday, October 3 information led them to a storage facility on New Hartford Road.

According to a press release, Daviess County Sheriff Office deputies found a storage unit belonging to Porter.

After obtaining a search warrant for the unit, officials say they found a tote with suspected human remains inside.

The Daviess County coroner was contacted for an autopsy and future positive identification.

Warrants were obtained on Gomez-Alvarez and Porter for tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse, according to police.

Both Gomez-Alvarez and Porter were later found and arrested in Berea, Kentucky.

According to a press release, both are in the process of being taken to the Daviess County Detention Center.

Officials say the death investigation is ongoing.

We will update this story as we continue to learn more.

