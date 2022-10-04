Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Day 2 wraps up in Ill. murder trial

Newscast recording
By Robinson Miles
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WFIE) - Testimony is underway in Fairfield, Illinois for the man accused in the 2014 murder of 15-year old Megan Nichols.

Tuesday was day two of the trial.

[Monday: Murder trial underway for man accused of killing Ill. teen]

Brodey Murbarger was arrested in 2020. Police say Nichols was initially considered a missing person until her remains were found in a rural area in Wayne County, Illinois in 2018.

After reviewing a total of 45 potential jurors, the court selected the twelve jurors and two alternates it needs for the case. The People of Illinois v. Brodey I. Murbarger then began with opening arguments.

Brodey Murbarger.
Brodey Murbarger.(Vanderburgh Co. Jail)

The prosecution said then-18-year-old Murbarger was in a relationship with 15-year-old Megan Nichols. The prosecution said evidence indicated they had plans to run away together the night she disappeared. Murbarger was with his girlfriend when he got a phone call and texts from Nichols, and then left his girlfriend’s, leaving his phone behind.

They say there is no evidence of exactly where Murbarger was for the next six hours, and blood the FBI later found in Murbarger’s trunk matched Nichols.

The defense says Nichols was running away, something that lines up with a note she left, and she had snuck out before. They say given their relationship, it’s not unusual for Nichols’ DNA to be in Murbarger’s car, even in the trunk.

After opening arguments, the prosecution called their first witness: Megan Nichols’ mom. She started to detail Murbarger’s relationship with her daughter from her perspective, and the conflicts she had with him that at times drove a wedge between her and her daughter.

The trial continues here tomorrow, and the court expects it to last about two weeks.

Megan Nichols.
Megan Nichols.(Evansville Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mom accuses Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Deputies of punching and choking teenager
Mom accuses Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Deputies of punching and choking teenager
43-year-old Jeremy Fuchs
Affidavit: Man arrested after stabbing his brother, victim hospitalized
Daniel Alvey
Mental evaluation ordered in what police call a murder for hire plot
Reed St. Fire
Officials investigating suspicious fire in Evansville
DCSO: 2 children airlifted for ‘serious injuries’ after two-vehicle crash

Latest News

Mother holding baby hit by car in Henderson Co., baby killed
Generic image of crash scene
Deputies: Driver with .215 BAC hits school bus
Teams get ready for tug of war at Fall Festival
Teams get ready for tug of war at Fall Festival
Affidavit: Child’s body placed in tote, left in storage facility
Affidavit: Child’s body placed in tote, left in storage facility
King and queen of the Fall Festival to be crowned
King and queen of the Fall Festival to be crowned