Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Booths offer heathy options at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival

Newscast Recording
By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is widely known for its unique fried foods and creative carnival treats.

Some festival visitors are looking for options that better suit dietary restrictions and allergies and fortunately, they won’t miss out on the fall festival food fun.

Deaconess Hospital partnered with the West Side Nut Club to make a list of “Wise Choices”.

The “Wise Choice” snacks and entrees have lower calories, sodium, and trans fat plus they aren’t fried.

Stacy Enlow, festival visitor, says the the 101st fall festival is the first festival she’s found vegan options. Enlow says she’s attended the West Side Nut Club Festival for many years, and this year she’s trying to avoid fried foods.

“It really is satisfying because I’m use to eating this way,” said Enlow. “I have to admit I did have a bite of a corn, sweet corn bite a few minutes ago and that’s all I needed was one little bite. Now, I’ll go back to my veggies.”

Registered dietitian with Deaconess Hospital, Meg Holt, says she always says ‘everything in moderation’. She says they are making more options that can be enjoyed by those who have to watch their sodium, calories, saturated fat and fried food intake.

“Well we don’t want to mess with tradition. I mean everyone has their favorite foods they like to come out and grab at the fall fest,” said Holt. “But we just want ya know to be inclusive where everyone knows that somethings out here for everybody.”

The green and white “Wise Choice” signs can be found on food booths throughout the festival.

Click here to check out the Deaconess Hospital “Wise Choice” Munchie Map.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCSO: 2 children airlifted for ‘serious injuries’ after two-vehicle crash
Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon
Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon
The Cherry Cherub is owned and operated entirely by women to ensure all clients are comfortable.
Evansville tattoo shop run by women aims to create inclusive space
Stabbing under investigation in Evansville
EPD: Man hospitalized after stabbing on Harriet St.
Evansville man preps for 53rd year manning the grill at the Fall Festival
Evansville man preps for 53rd year manning the grill at the Fall Festival

Latest News

Crews called to fire in Evansville
New home built for couple who lost everything in Dec. tornado
New home built for couple who lost everything in Dec. tornado
A look inside the booth behind the Pulled Pork Parfait
A look inside the booth behind the Pulled Pork Parfait
Mom accuses Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Deputies of punching and choking teenager
Mom accuses Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Deputies of punching and choking teenager