Booths offer heathy options at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is widely known for its unique fried foods and creative carnival treats.

Some festival visitors are looking for options that better suit dietary restrictions and allergies and fortunately, they won’t miss out on the fall festival food fun.

Deaconess Hospital partnered with the West Side Nut Club to make a list of “ Wise Choices ”.

The “Wise Choice” snacks and entrees have lower calories, sodium, and trans fat plus they aren’t fried.

Stacy Enlow, festival visitor, says the the 101st fall festival is the first festival she’s found vegan options. Enlow says she’s attended the West Side Nut Club Festival for many years, and this year she’s trying to avoid fried foods.

“It really is satisfying because I’m use to eating this way,” said Enlow. “I have to admit I did have a bite of a corn, sweet corn bite a few minutes ago and that’s all I needed was one little bite. Now, I’ll go back to my veggies.”

Registered dietitian with Deaconess Hospital, Meg Holt, says she always says ‘everything in moderation’. She says they are making more options that can be enjoyed by those who have to watch their sodium, calories, saturated fat and fried food intake.

“Well we don’t want to mess with tradition. I mean everyone has their favorite foods they like to come out and grab at the fall fest,” said Holt. “But we just want ya know to be inclusive where everyone knows that somethings out here for everybody.”

The green and white “Wise Choice” signs can be found on food booths throughout the festival.

Click here to check out the Deaconess Hospital “Wise Choice” Munchie Map.

