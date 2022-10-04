Another beautiful fall day today, temperature swing later in the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today will be a near repeat of yesterday’s beautiful weather, but there is a temperature swing in store later this week.

We are off to a clear and chilly start this morning with temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to mid 40s. Once the sun gets overhead, we will quickly climb out of the 40s and through the 50s, breaking into the upper 60s to low 70s by lunchtime before topping out in the mid 70s this afternoon under ample sunshine.

Tonight will be mostly clear with low temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Our winds will be rather calm tonight and tomorrow as a high pressure system moves almost directly over our region.

We may see a few clouds Wednesday, but it will still be mostly sunny. Without the cool breeze blowing in from the northeast, our temperatures will climb a few degrees higher, topping out in the upper 70s Wednesday afternoon.

As that high pressure system slides to our southeast on Thursday, our winds will pick up from the southwest, pushing slightly warmer air into our region. As a result, Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures in the low 80s.

A cold front moving in from the northwest will bring us a few clouds and possibly a stray shower, mainly north of I-64, late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Although we could really use some rain, I think most of the Tri-State will stay dry.

That cold front will pass through the Tri-State Thursday afternoon and evening. Behind it, our wind direction will change and cooler air will flow in from the north.

Friday will be sunny, breezy and about 15° cooler than Thursday with high temperatures in the mid 60s. As that flow of cool air continues, Saturday may be even chillier with highs only reaching the lower 60s despite plenty of sunshine.

Our wind direction will shift again heading into next week, sending our high temperatures back into the upper 60s to near 70° Sunday and mid 70s Monday.

