Sunny and pleasant week ahead

No rain likely in the next 7 days
14 First Alert
14 First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine will be in good supply for the week---perfect conditions for the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.  Daily highs will range in the mid 70s each day with lows in the middle 40s.  Thursday will be the warmest day of the week as highs climb into the lower 80s.  Another surge of cooler air moves in for Friday, with daytime highs dropping into the middle 60s.   A few clouds or even a stray shower possible late Thursday into early Friday  as the cold front moves through.

Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon
Evansville man preps for 53rd year manning the grill at the Fall Festival
10/3 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
10/3 14 First Alert 5 a.m.
14 First Alert 10/2 at 10pm
9/30 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
Perfect Fall Festival weather