Sunny and pleasant week ahead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine will be in good supply for the week---perfect conditions for the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. Daily highs will range in the mid 70s each day with lows in the middle 40s. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week as highs climb into the lower 80s. Another surge of cooler air moves in for Friday, with daytime highs dropping into the middle 60s. A few clouds or even a stray shower possible late Thursday into early Friday as the cold front moves through.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.