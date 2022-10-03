Scheduled sewer repairs to close Crittenden St. for 3 days

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crittenden Street is set to close from East Fifth Street to East Seventh Street.

Officials say the closure is due to RWRA sewer repairs.

The closure is expected to begin Tuesday, October 3, and last for three days, pending no delays or inclement weather.

According to a press release, a detour will be marked for the closure.

Officials are asking that drivers use caution and pay attention while driving in the area.

