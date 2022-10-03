Birthday Club
Scheduled sewer repairs to close Crittenden St. for 3 days

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crittenden Street is set to close from East Fifth Street to East Seventh Street.

Officials say the closure is due to RWRA sewer repairs.

The closure is expected to begin Tuesday, October 3, and last for three days, pending no delays or inclement weather.

According to a press release, a detour will be marked for the closure.

Officials are asking that drivers use caution and pay attention while driving in the area.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

