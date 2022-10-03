Birthday Club
Road closure on S. Barker planned for 40 days

By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say they are closing part of S. Barker Ave. starting October 10.

They say it’s part of the ongoing Refresh Evansville water main improvement project.

There will be lane restrictions and closures between Claremont Avenue and B Street, which includes the intersection at Barker and Ray Becker Parkway.

The work should last about 40 days.

Officials say the intersection at Ray Becker and Claremont will remain open.

