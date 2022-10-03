Birthday Club
New home built for couple who lost everything in Dec. tornado

Newscast recording
By Josh Lucca
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Ky. (WFIE) - An Ohio County, Kentucky, couple now has a new home after losing theirs in the December tornado.

A ribbon cutting was held Monday for Rickie and Bridgett Filback’s new home.

After losing their previous home, the couple says they received so much support. That includes volunteers who helped build their new house, some even from out of the state.

They also received financial support from organizations like Samaritans Purse and Catholic Charities.

After almost a year, the couple says they finally feel like they are home again.

