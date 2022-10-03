New home built for couple who lost everything in Dec. tornado

HARTFORD, Ky. (WFIE) - An Ohio County, Kentucky, couple now has a new home after losing theirs in the December tornado.

A ribbon cutting was held Monday for Rickie and Bridgett Filback’s new home.

After losing their previous home, the couple says they received so much support. That includes volunteers who helped build their new house, some even from out of the state.

They also received financial support from organizations like Samaritans Purse and Catholic Charities.

After almost a year, the couple says they finally feel like they are home again.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.