Murder trial underway for man accused of killing Ill. teen

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The trial started Monday morning for the man accused in the 2014 murder of Megan Nichols.

Brodey Murbarger was arrested in 2020.

Police say Nichols was initially considered a missing person until her remains were found in a rural area in Wayne County, Illinois in 2018.

Robinson Miles was in court Monday.

