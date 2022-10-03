Murder trial underway for man accused of killing Ill. teen
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The trial started Monday morning for the man accused in the 2014 murder of Megan Nichols.
Brodey Murbarger was arrested in 2020.
Police say Nichols was initially considered a missing person until her remains were found in a rural area in Wayne County, Illinois in 2018.
Robinson Miles was in court Monday. He’ll have more tonight on 14 News .
