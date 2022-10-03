Birthday Club
Murder trial underway for man accused of killing Ill. teen

Brodey Murbarger.
Brodey Murbarger.(Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
By Robinson Miles
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The trial started Monday morning for the man accused in the 2014 murder of Megan Nichols.

Brodey Murbarger was arrested in 2020.

Police say Nichols was initially considered a missing person until her remains were found in a rural area in Wayne County, Illinois in 2018.

[Evansville man linked to murder of Megan Nichols, victim’s friend speaks out]

Robinson Miles was in court Monday. He’ll have more tonight on 14 News .

DCSO: 2 children airlifted for ‘serious injuries’ after two-vehicle crash
The Cherry Cherub is owned and operated entirely by women to ensure all clients are comfortable.
Evansville tattoo shop run by women aims to create inclusive space
File image
Road closure on S. Barker planned for 40 days
Timothy Hart
Affidavit: Evansville man facing child molestation charges
