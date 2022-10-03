Birthday Club
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT
(WFIE) - Evansville authorities are looking into a possible stabbing.

Dispatch says the call came in as a medic assist around 11:40 p.m. Sunday night.

Rescue efforts are underway in Florida and North Carolina, but the death toll from Hurricane Ian continues to grow.

Authorities say at least 87 people have died.

They say power outages have complicated rescue efforts.

Daviess County deputies say two young children were seriously hurt in a crash.

They say the driver is facing several charges including driving under the influence.

It’s about to be a busy week on Franklin Street as the West Side Nut Club’s Fall Festival kicks off Monday.

Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon
The Cherry Cherub is owned and operated entirely by women to ensure all clients are comfortable.
Evansville man preps for 53rd year manning the grill at the Fall Festival
Custom bobblehead replicated off of a picture of John Catt
Monday Sunrise Headlines 10/3
EPD: Man hospitalized after stabbing on Harriet St.
