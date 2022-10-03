Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Evansville authorities are looking into a possible stabbing.

Dispatch says the call came in as a medic assist around 11:40 p.m. Sunday night.

Rescue efforts are underway in Florida and North Carolina, but the death toll from Hurricane Ian continues to grow.

Authorities say at least 87 people have died.

They say power outages have complicated rescue efforts.

Daviess County deputies say two young children were seriously hurt in a crash.

They say the driver is facing several charges including driving under the influence.

It’s about to be a busy week on Franklin Street as the West Side Nut Club’s Fall Festival kicks off Monday.

