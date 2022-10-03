A look inside the booth behind the Pulled Pork Parfait

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tri-State locals know the fall festival brings hundreds of food items.

One fan favorite is the original pulled pork parfait from the booth ran by the Outboard Boating Club of Evansville.

They use two tons of pork from Hawg N Sauce Barbecue, plus mashed potatoes, corn, and baked beans.

The booth is raising money for well over 30 different Evansville charities with each sale, and they look forward to this week every year.

“Oh we absolutely love this week. My wife and I both take vacation this entire week. We come out here and try to work about as many shifts as we can. We usually open up and close everyday. Absolutely love it. We love seeing people get back in line and said ‘oh my God this is our favorite.’ We come every year,” said Scott Schenk.

The Outboard Boating Club is booth number 114.

