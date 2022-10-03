‘It’s a special moment’: Heritage Hills legends immortalized in Indiana Football Hall of Fame

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunday was a big day out in Spencer County as several former Tri-State stars were honored for their inductions into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame, and they were all from one school.

Five former players and coaches from the Heritage Hills football program will forever be enshrined for their accolades. These inductees were Jay Cutler, Ken Dilger, Stan Jochim, Bruce King and Chris Sigler.

Cutler is known for scoring the game-winning touchdown on the 2000 state championship team. He then starred at quarterback for Vanderbilt, before playing 12 years in the NFL with the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins.

“It’s really special experience,” Cutler said. “To have my kids here, they’re really young, for them to understand that this is where I came from, and these are all the people that helped me get to this point. It’s a special moment. Watching all these guys play, as a little kid, it’s just one name after another of really talented football players that came through here and they’re still coming through here.”

Dilger played quarterback in high school, but switched to tight end at Illinois, and later starred for the Indianapolis Colts and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning Super Bowl XXXVII in 2002.

“It’s a life-long work of football,” Dilger said. “It started out with Coach [Bob] Clayton, and Sigler and King kind of kept that tradition going. They passed it down to me, and I passed it down to Jay, and he passed it down to other players who are just as good, but just haven’t had that name recognition. It’s just a great area to grow up in. You grow up with that hard work ethic from your mom and dad, and it just keeps on going.”

King was a fullback who played collegiately at Purdue, before embarking on a two-year stint in the league with the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

“It’s just really nice to be recognized for something we did a really long time ago,” King said. “To be one of the first teams Coach Clayton was able to coach, and learn his style of coaching and his work and discipline and what he expects from his players, as well as him guiding us on our journey through life.”

Sigler was on the same Patriots’ teams as King. Following graduation, Sigler spent his college career at Indiana, and then ended up playing two seasons in the Canadian Football League.

“It’s very humbling,” Sigler said. “Can’t thank Coach [Todd] Wilkerson and his committee for one nominating me, and getting in and getting inducted with all these other guys. It’s just a great day for Heritage Hills.”

Last but certainly not least, Jochim attended the old Dale High School, and later played football and baseball at the University of Evansville and Hanover College. He’s now in his 42nd year as an assistant coach at Heritage Hills.

“It’s very humbling because this award is something that I received because of the hard work and dedication of so many young men for so many years,” Jochim said. “I had the opportunity to work with so many great coaches. Coach Clayton led us for over 30 years. He set the bar.”

Former Reitz High School head football coach Bob Gaddis, who’s now the executive director of the Indiana Football Hall of Fame, was on hand to present the awards.

