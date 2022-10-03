Birthday Club
Highway 60 closed Tuesday for implosion at old Spottsville Bridge

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There is a traffic alert for drivers in Henderson.

Highway 60 will be closed at the Spottsville Bridge Tuesday.

Officials are imploding a small truss at the bridge.

That’s from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

It’s the first of four phases to demolish the old bridge.

Phase two of the plan will focus on larger trusses.

