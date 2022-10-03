Highway 60 closed Tuesday for implosion at old Spottsville Bridge

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There is a traffic alert for drivers in Henderson.

Highway 60 will be closed at the Spottsville Bridge Tuesday.

Officials are imploding a small truss at the bridge.

That’s from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

It’s the first of four phases to demolish the old bridge.

Phase two of the plan will focus on larger trusses.

