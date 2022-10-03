Funeral services set for toddler killed in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A funeral is planned for the toddler who police say was killed by the man who was supposed to be watching him.

The obituary 18-month-old for Nyheim Cashton Groves shows he will be laid to rest Monday, October 10.

His funeral is at Nazarene Missionary Baptist Church, on Walnut Street, at 11 a.m. Burial will be after at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Police say 21-year-old Tavion Cobb returned Nyheim to her unresponsive. She took him to the hospital where authorities say it was discovered he had skull fractures and other injuries.

Cobb faces several charges, including murder.

