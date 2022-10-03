Fall Festival hosts family day event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival’s annual family day was held on Sunday.

The event, sponsored by United Fidelity Bank, opens the kiddie rides one day prior to the week-long event.

Several officials said families began lining up as early as 12:15 p.m. to get into the festival.

The event brought out all types of Tri-State families.

Family day ended at around 7 p.m.

