Fall Festival hosts family day event
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival’s annual family day was held on Sunday.

The event, sponsored by United Fidelity Bank, opens the kiddie rides one day prior to the week-long event.

Several officials said families began lining up as early as 12:15 p.m. to get into the festival.

The event brought out all types of Tri-State families.

Family day ended at around 7 p.m.

