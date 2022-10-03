Fall Festival Half Pot quickly grows

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ticket booths for the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot opened on Franklin Street Monday, and the total quickly grew.

By 4 p.m., it was well over $70,000.

You can keep an eye on the total here.

Last year’s total hit a record high surpassing $1.5 million.

The half pot booth will be open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. The drawing is Saturday.

