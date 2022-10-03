Evansville authorities investigating possible stabbing, officials say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville authorities are looking into a possible stabbing.

Central Dispatch confirms that call came in around 11:40 p.m. Sunday night as a medic assist on Harriet near West Florida Street.

Our 14 News crew is working to learn more about the situation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.