Evansville authorities investigating possible stabbing, officials say

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville authorities are looking into a possible stabbing.

Central Dispatch confirms that call came in around 11:40 p.m. Sunday night as a medic assist on Harriet near West Florida Street.

Our 14 News crew is working to learn more about the situation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

